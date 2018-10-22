Powerful and moving video documents how £25m regeneration plan can transform Derry

An emotionally stunning video documenting how a £25m regeneration plan might enhance and better Derry has been released by Our Future Foyle on social media.

The Our Future Foyle project was officially launched in the Guilhall on Monday morning.



The first half of the video tells the story of what is possible through the eyes of a young boy.

The video also brings together the thoughts and opinions of local people, businessmen and women, community workers and politicians.

Perhaps the most striking images contained within the video are the ones which set out the plan to line both sides for the Foyle Bridge with different coloured reeds that shine brightly at night.

An artist's impression of how the Our Future Foyle project could transform Derry.

The project aims to improve the health and well-being of Derry.

The project is delivered in partnership with City Centre Initiative and a series of strategic partners from regional and local government.

