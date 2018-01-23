Sainsbury’s confirm restructuring of managers

Sainsbury’s has confirmed that it is restructuring its management amid concerns over potential job losses among senior staff at its store in Derry.

While the company said it was unable to give a breakdown on how this will affect individual stores, its Retail and Operations Director, Simon Roberts, said:

“We’re proposing a store management structure that will deliver best in class leadership and, in many cases, will offer an improved reward package for new management roles.

“The proposals will introduce a more efficient and effective structure, designed to meet the challenges of today’s retail environment.

“They will deliver cost savings to be invested in our customer offer and in our colleagues as they continue to provide the very best service for our customers.”

Mr Roberts said that it was not the company’s intention to reduce overall headcount as a result of these proposals.

“I appreciate this will be a difficult time for those affected and we will fully support our people through these changes.”