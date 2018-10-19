‘Sorry looking’ flyover area ‘badly in need of a make-over’ - Colr.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has called for revamp and makeover of the area in and around the Lecky Road Flyover in Derry.

Councillor Duddy said that the physical appearance of the area in and around the Flyover in the heart of the Bogside and Brandywell is in “a sorry looking state.”

The area around and under the flyover has been blighted by anti-social behaviour over the past decade with vandalism and graffiti and attacks on vehicles in the area.

In some instances, vehicles and bonfires have been ignited on the road, which resulted in damage to the road surface.

There have also been repeated class for the wider area to be regenerated.

Colr. Duffy said that there may now be opportunities to bring about positive action for people living in, visiting or travelling through the area in light of a major Urban Villages investment in the nearby Abercorn Road area.

Speaking about the current state of the infrastructure in and around the flyover area, Colr. Duddy said: “The roadway is badly damaged, a number of road signs have been vandalised and the large wall that runs under the Flyover is covered with unsightly graffiti.

“I am being stopped by people on a daily basis asking can anything be done about it.”

She added: “There was good news recently with the planned half a million pounds investment in the regeneration of the Abercorn Road area by Urban Villages which is going to give the entire area an uplift.

“I believe that the various agencies in partnership with the local community organisations could come up with a scheme that could transform this gateway into the Bogside linking up with the city centre.”

Colr. Duddy said that partnership working by local agencies could help revamp the wider area, including the derelict buildings at Meenan Square.

“We all need to work collectively to address this the situation with the vacant section of the Meenan Square complex and breathe new life into the area.

“ This site was once the vibrant heartbeat of the Bogside with many local businesses and services.

“These buildings have the potential to become the catalyst for change in this community.

“It is vitally important when this complex is redeveloped that the surrounding infrastructure receives a much needed make over and repair,” she added.