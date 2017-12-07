STAR WARS: Tourism Ireland billboard floats 21 miles above earth promoting Luke Skywalker's Donegal hideout

In a part of the sky not quite so far, far away a Tourism Ireland billboard can be seen promoting Malin Head in Inishowen as one of the locations where 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' was filmed.

Tourism Ireland sent the billboard 21 miles above planet earth to promote the scenic locations where parts of the eagerly awaited movie were shot.

The advert was launched into orbit via a weather balloon and includes

The rocky outcrop off Ireland’s south west coast became famous worldwide when it featured as Luke Skywalker’s hideout in The Force Awakens.

The island and its striking stone huts will feature again in the upcoming instalment The Last Jedi.

Tourism Ireland has proclaimed the billboard as the first ever tourist campaign in space. The Tourism Ireland an ad campaign sent 21 miles above planet earth to promote the scenic locations where parts of the latest Star Wars film were shot.

As well as filming on Skellig Michael, the Last Jedi crew also shot scenes in counties Cork, Kerry, Clare and Donegal during 2015 and 2016.

The popular visitor spots on Ireland’s “Wild Atlantic Way” will be transformed into the planet Ahch-To in The Last Jedi.

The out-of-this-world billboard reached a peak altitude of 33,390m (20.75 miles) before both it and the balloon floated back down to earth.

The Last Jedi will hit the screens on December 15.