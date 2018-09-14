These are the Christmas jobs in Derry that you can apply for now

Christmas is still a few months away but retailers are already looking to fill a number of roles before the festive season kicks off.

Whether you want to help Royal Mail with their deliveries, work in retail or become an elf, here is a round up of some seasonal Christmas roles available in Derry this winter.

Debenhams, Sales assistant

Debenhams department store is looking to fill a number of sales assistant positions this Christmas.

The new, temporary team members will work in customer service roles.

Weekend work will also be required and the store’s extended opening hours will mean shifts during the evenings. There are perks to the job too. Debenhams employees receive up to 25 per cent discount in store and online as well as 50 per cent off cinema tickets.

Apply here

Matalan, Sales assistant

Fashion and home store Matalan is looking to fill a number of seasonal sales assistant roles.

Staff will be required to help and advise customers, ensure high standards in store and help make targets.

Based at their store on Boucher Road, the part time sales assistants will receive an hourly rate plus benefits.

Apply here

B&M, Christmas sales assistant

B&M are seeking Christmas sales assistants for the busy festive period.

The retail giant are seeking staff who are passionate about customer service and can work as a team player, as well as independently.

Pay for the temporary role ranges from £4.20 to £7.83 per hour

Apply here

Argos, Delivery driver

Argos are seeking staff who can step in for the 'Real Santa' and deliver presents in the Derry area.

Shift patterns will run from 5am to 10:30pm and successful applicants will be able to work flexible hours.

Those who work through the Christmas period could also secure further employment in 2019.

Apply here

TK Maxx, Sales assistant

TK Maxx are seeking staff who can work in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Staff will be required to work closely with consumers, advising them on product types and prices, as well as informing them of discounts and delivery times.

Successful applicants will be able to cope in a fast paced environment and work as part of a team.

Apply here

