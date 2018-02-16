Ulster Bank funding for local projects

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack is encouraging not for profit organisations involved in financial capability and enterprise initiatives to apply to an Ulster Bank grant pot of £35,000.

She said: “Ulster Bank have asked me to make groups, charities, social enterprises and schools, who have an exciting or innovative project or project ideas aware of their Skills and Opportunities Fund. This Fund, which enables the potential for grant assistance, and active for over three years now, has, according to the Ulster Bank, had a real positive impact in helping people and their wider communities with local initiatives.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks they may qualify to visit the website for more details on criteria and application at skillsandopportunitiesfund.ulsterbank.com. As the deadline is February 23, I would urge those interested to apply as soon as possible.”