Why are Facebook and Instagram down?

Facebook and Instagram has stopped working for people across the world.

Users and publishers first started to experience problems shortly before 4:00pm on Wednesday.

Hundreds of thousands of users are met with an error screen with the following message when attempting to log-in.

“Facebook will be back soon. Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes.

“In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site."

Many people have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration.

"Facebook and Instagram are down. This might be the first sign of apocalypse," Tweeted one woman.

"I can't believe Facebook and Instagram are not working - how am I supposed to let people know what I am having for dinner?," joked a man.