Work on Claudy bridge to begin later this month

Co Derry firm FP McCann has been appointed to carry out the repairs to the Ballynameen Bridge in Claudy, damaged by last August’s floods.

The Magherafelt civil engineering company have been awarded the contract by the Department for Infrastructure and work is expected to begin later this month.

The bridge is to be repaired, reconstructed and widened three metres on the downstream side.

The main goal of the project is to return the bridge structure to its original carriageway loading and hydraulic capacities whilst maintaining the historical aesthetic appearance.

The opportunity is also being taken to widen the bridge to improve both carriageway and footway widths and as a consequence make it safer for pedestrians and motorists.

Work on the reconstruction is due to be completed by the end of July.

Independent unionist councillor Maurice Devenney said he welcomed the news but said it was vital that there were no more delays to the project.

“It’s great news for the village,” he said.

“But businesses there have suffered since last August and it is imperative that the bridge is repaired by July.

“I’m also very pleased to see that as well as carrying out repairs, the bridge is to be widening as well to improve pedestrian access and safety.”

Mr Devenney will meet with the Department on site in the next week.