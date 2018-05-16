C4 should look at the North during re-location process

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has suggested Channel 4 look at moving to the North or at least improving its broadcasting output from this side of the Irish Sea after it agreed to establish a new headquarters outside London.

The state-supported broadcaster is due to make its relocation decision later this year.

Speaking during a debate on the proposed shake-up in the House of Commons, the East Derry MP said: “I do not wish to add to the bidding war, but when the Secretary of State has discussions with Channel 4 about where it might relocate, perhaps it might also reconsider some of its options in terms of its broadcasting output throughout the United Kingdom.”

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Matt Hancock, replied: “The hon. Gentleman is absolutely right.

“It is almost impossible to overplay the amazing advances in broadcasting production in Northern Ireland over the past few years.

“It has been an absolute triumph and a great addition not only to the economy but to society and culture in Northern Ireland. I am sure that Channel 4 will consider that, too.”

Channel 4 has vowed to “move to a multi-site operating model, establishing a new National HQ and two new smaller creative hubs in the Nations & Regions in 2019”. This will lead to 300 Channel 4 jobs being based in the “Nations and Regions” with the potential for further decentralisation at a later date.