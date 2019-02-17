Call for better rail

Derry City & Strabane District Council is to write to the Department for Infrastructure demanding better rail links.

At its Environment & Regeneration Committee meeting on Wednesday several councillors said they were in receipt of correspondence from Into the West demanding improved investment.

Chair, SDLP Colr. Martin Reilly, raised the matter during chairperson’s business.

This proposal was supported by Sinn Féin Colr. Sandra Duffy, who welcomed a reported 30 per cent increase of usage on the line and by DUP Alderman David Ramsey who said the authorities needed to “start talking about a rail network down the west”.

Speaking after the meeting Colr. Reilly said: “The SDLP want to see not only better rail connections to Dublin on the existing Belfast route but also future development of the line here to serve other places across the North West.”