Call for crossing after near misses along Skeoge Road

Independent councillor, Warren Robinson, has warned that there have already been several near misses due to the lack of a pedestrian crossings along a stretch of the Skeoge Road.

The Ballyarnett Councillor was speaking as he called on Transport NI Roads to begin the process of installing a safe road crossing on the Skeoge Link Road between Glenabbey and Clon Elagh.

“I have been contacted by a number of residents in the area who are concerned at the lack of safe crossing points on the Skeoge Road.”

He said there were particular concerns about the risk to children crossing to shop in Glenabbey.

“There have been a number of near misses on the road since the shop has opened and it is concerning that, to date, there is no safe place to cross the road.

“The shop is a very welcome amenity for the area and is very much appreciated,” he said, adding that local people should be able to access it safely.

“Added to that there is another 300 houses approved for that side of the Skeoge Road.

“This is a very dangerous road and cars travel on it at high speeds.

“The danger posed on this road is very real and I am concerned for the safety of pedestrians in the area.”

Colr. Robinson said he has now written to Transport NI Roads seeking a site meeting in the area between officials, himself and local residents in order to ensure that a suitable solution can be found.