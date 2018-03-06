Call for Drug Bins in Derry

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson, Colr. Patricia Logue, has called for the introduction of ‘drug drop off bins’ in the city.

Colr. Logue made the call several months after she raised concerns about the amount of unused medication in circulation locally.

“It is staggering that across the North unused prescription medicines cost the health services an estimated £18 million per year. Since then I have spoken to many people who have said one of the biggest problems people have is the disposing of unused prescription and non prescription drugs safely and discreetly,” she said.

“We know how easy it is to have an old box of medication at the back of the drawer or press, in some cases unused items from prescriptions can accumulate very quickly.”

Colr. Logue said drug drop off bins have been found to be very beneficial in removing unwanted drugs from other communities, and in one instance recently, 5,000 tablets were disposed at a new bin in a Belfast shopping centre in just a fortnight.