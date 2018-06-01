Call for extra police after more fires at Creggan Burn

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has called for additional police resources to be directed to Creggan Country Burn.

It follows another weekend of anti-community activity and burning of wooden pallets in the park lands there.

Colr. Cooper said: “I have been contacted by a number of angry residents who are at their wits ends following several incidents in the parkland there over the last few days. They have complained to me that there is simply not enough resources being directed into the area whilst groups of young people are gathering and setting fire to pallets there, destroying the green space and causing a general nuisance.

“I fully understand that the Police may be under pressure with resources but it’s vital that they are about whilst incidents like this are taking place to nip it in the bud from the outset.”

Colr. Cooper also called on businesses and construction teams to increase security or store pallets more securely.