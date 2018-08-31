Call for free sanitary provision

Derry Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has called for the introduction of free sanitary products for schools, colleges, workplaces and sport facilities.

Colr. Duffy made the call after the Scottish Government announced that every school, college and university in Scotland is set to provide free sanitary products for the new academic year.

Sanitary product on display at a number of football clubs

The move follows on from the success of the ‘On the Ball’ campaign led by three young Celtic F.C. supporters Orlaith Duffy, Erin Slaven and Mikaela McKinley for free sanitary products at sports grounds.

Colr. Duffy, who has been leading the campaign locally, said the success of this campaign “should spur everyone to look the feasibility of introducing similar initiatives here”. She said: “The ‘On the Ball’ campaign has grown considerably with clubs right across Scotland and England now coming on board.

“I believe that a place like Derry should also be taking the lead on bringing about such positive change and it should be the norm in schools, universities colleges, workplaces, football grounds, concert venues for free access to sanitary product provision.

“I totally understand trying to bring in any new scheme that there will always be teething problems and working out the practicalities but I think it’s important locally we are looking at solutions not putting up barriers otherwise we will be left behind. If anyone wishes to speak to me on this issue please feel free to call me on 07800506328.”