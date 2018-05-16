Call for Guildhall to be lit in colours of Palestine

Sinn Féin Group leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor Sandra Duffy will today for Council Offices on the Strand Road and the Guildhall in Palestinian colours to show solidarity with the people of Palestine following the massacre on Gaza border in the last 48 hours.

Speaking after dressing a rally at Free Derry Wall last night, Colr. Duffy said:

“We have all seen the brutal and violent actions of the Israeli Defence Forces who have shot dead over 60 Palestinians on the Gaza border and injured three thousand men ,women and children.

“In an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people I am calling on Derry City and Strabane District Council to light up the Council Offices and the Guildhall in the Palestinian colours.

“This city has a very proud tradition of standing up for the oppressed, with the age of social media and online newspapers this small act would reach the people of Gaza. And show that we do care and show our solidarity with them.”