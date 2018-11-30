Call for HIV prevention programmes to be protected

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Councillor Sandra Duffy has said its important that everyone remember World Aids Day, which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, December 1.

Councillor Duffy said World AIDS Day is a day in which the world comes out in solidarity and support for those who are living with HIV and AIDS.

She said: “The Red Ribbon is the international symbol of HIV/AIDS awareness and is used to promote awareness and support of a worthy cause and to remind others of the need for their continued support and commitment.

“We must constantly be proactive in supporting prevention awareness programmes for HIV in Derry and across Ireland.”

Colr. Duffy said that it was vital such programmes were sustained and “given the proper funding to help reduce the levels of new infection,” while also urging that support services that are needed for caring for those suffering with HIV are also prioritised.