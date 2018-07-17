Call for Israeli Ambassador to be sent home ahead of rally in Derry

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight has called on the international community to take immediate action to bring an end to the war against the Palestinian people.

The call comes after two more Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes over the weekend in the Gaza Strip.

The Ballyarnett Councillor is set to address a rally at Free Derry Corner tonight (Tuesday July 17) organised by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity campaign.

Caoimhe McKnight said: “I condemn the brutal and violent actions of the Israeli forces who have killed two more Palestinians by airstrikes over the weekend in Gaza.

“Over 130 Palestinians have been murdered by Israeli forces since March 2018. This is a massacre and would not be accepted anywhere else in the world.

“But the international community remain silent. The routine statements of ‘concern’ must translate into sanction.

“The Irish government must take the lead and send the Israeli ambassador home and immediately recognise the State of Palestine as approved by the Dáil over four years ago.

“The passing of the Occupied Territories Bill is a momentous step towards banning the import and sale of goods, services and natural resources which come from Israeli settlements.

“I would urge people to join the rally on Tuesday July 17, 7.30pm at Free Derry Corner organised by Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign in support of the Palestinian people and against oppression and apartheid.”