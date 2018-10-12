Call for loading bay on busy Strand Rd.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan, has called for a loading bay on the Strand Road, alongside the Carraig Bar in an attempt to reduce traffic back log in the area.

Mr Durkan said:“A loading bay in this area is just common sense. I’m baffled at how this stretch of road has managed so long without one.”

Mr Durkan said it was important the situation on one of the city’s busiest routes was sorted out.

“The current situation not only creates difficulty for delivery drivers and local businesses but also impacts on traffic flow along a main arterial route, causing significant tailbacks and delays,” he said.,

“The provision of a bay here would go a long way in improving safety and the flow of traffic along this route.

“I have raised this issue with Transport NI who have undertaken to review the situation.”