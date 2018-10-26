Call for more bus shelters in Creggan area of city

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has called for additional bus shelters to be installed throughout the Creggan area.

Councillor Campbell said that over the last number of months he has been contacted by local residents who have asked him to lobby for new bus shelters throughout the Creggan area.

“New bus shelters would make life more comfortable for those residents of the area who depend on public transport to get around,” he said.

“It will also be of special benefit to the youth of the area who have to stand out in the open in all-weathers waiting for school buses.

“We have received complaints from parents and grandparents of children from the area that in bad weather they were going into school soaked to the skin even before they started the school day and that is not what we want in 2018.”

Colr. Campbell added: “I have been in discussions with Council Engineers Department to see what can be done to resolve this issue and also to ensure that if the result was positive that there would be consultations with local residents if a proposed bus stop was located close to local homes.”