Call for more street lighting for Central Drive area

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has called for additional street lighting to be installed in the Central Drive area as part of plans for new housing in the area.

Councillor Campbell said: “A new housing development right in the heart of Creggan was recently approved by the council. It will consist of a row of six, three-storey social houses constructed between what is now the new Bishop’s Bar and the shops along Central Drive.

“I believe it is now an ideal opportunity to include a new street lighting system for this street and a number of laneways that run off it.

“It is a very busy place at the best of times but at night-time people are concerned about using some of the laneways due to bad lighting.”

Colr. Campbell added: “I have been in contact with Transport NI and Apex to see if we can come up with a workable solution to resolve the lighting here to make it safer for local residents and users of local businesses and community facilities.”

His comments come after Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee approved the new housing development at its monthly meeting back in January.