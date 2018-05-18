Call for ‘Third Bridge’ public art makeover

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has called for a piece of riverside public art which featured in the show ‘Derry Girls’ to be given a makeover.

The ‘Third Bridge’ juts out over the Foyle riverbank at both Foyle Valley Railway and on the opposite side on the east bank.

The short bridge art installation work along the Foyle Road.

Artist Noah Rose was commissioned between 2003 and 2005 to create the half-bridges on opposite banks of the river. The two artworks are joined by a bridge of light.

The installations were constructed by a team of artists using materials from a 120 year-old rail footbridge.

Speaking to the Journal, Councillor Logue said: “I first seen the state of this art work when a number of visitors to our city posted photos of their visit online.

“It looked in a bad state, so I went down myself to see what it was like and it’s really not looking too good with graffiti and rust. It’s clearly in need of a makeover.

“As well as being a piece of public art, it has now taken on another role as being a location for tourists visiting our city to get their photos taken following the hit comedy show ‘Derry Girls’. One of the scenes of the series was filmed there.

“We have seen in recent years how TV programmes and films shot at locations can be a point of interest for tourists.

“I also think it wouldn’t go amiss to put a few small information plaques at this site and others to explain the artwork and also highlight it was part of a film or TV series,” Colr. Logue added.

The original project was commissioned by the former Derry City Council and Sustrans, with additional funding from the Arts Council and the Department for Culture, Arts and Leisure.