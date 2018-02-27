Call for traffic measures in Eastway area of Creggan

Sinn Féin Councillor Colly Kelly has called for extra traffic calming measures to be installed in the Eastway Gardens and Demesne Avenue areas of Creggan.

Speaking after an on-site meeting with Transport NI, Colr. Kelly said: “I have recently been contacted by a number of residents in relation to cars speeding on the stretch of road leading from Eastway Gardens in to Demesne Avenue.

“A number of years ago, Sinn Féin surveyed the area and successfully lobbied for a number of speed ramps to be installed on this stretch of road. However, there is still significant gaps between the speed ramps.

“The community has, and still holds, serious concerns about the safety for not just pedestrians, but also motorists, as this is a very busy location and vehicles simply travel too fast on this stretch.

Colr. Kelly said he stressed to Transport NI that there was a need for extra traffic calming measures.

“They have agreed to place speed trackers on the road in the coming days and they will provide a follow up report, he said, adding that he would continue to lobby “to ensure these traffic calming measures are delivered”.