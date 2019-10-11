Call for water refill stations in parks

SDLP Ballyarnett Councillor Brian Tierney has made a proposal that water refill stations should be made available in council parks and venues to help tackle single use plastics.

Colr. Tierney made the proposal at Derry and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee this week.

He said: “Over the course of the next 12 years, we have to take radical action to prevent climate breakdown and ensure that we leave our planet in a condition that will allow our children to thrive. In order to tackle climate change we need a complete culture shift from our reliance on fossil fuels, single use plastics and one passenger car journeys.

“I proposed at the Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee that we should be facilitating that cultural shift by providing water refill stations in council parks and venues.

“This will reduce single use plastic waste in our district and make it easier for people to live healthier lifestyles. It’s an easy win for the environment and our health.”

The Council has already taken several steps towards becoming a more environmentally friendly region.

As well as achieving Fair Trade City status and introducing food waste bins, recent developments have included initiatives to reduce the use of plastic bottles during events and proactively promoting reusable nappies.