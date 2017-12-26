Call for winter seasonal health workforce strategy

A comprehensive workforce strategy for the pressure of the Winter months is essential within the Health Service, Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has said.

Colr. Logue, Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on Health, and also called for substantial preparation for the seasonal pressures.

She said: “A high standard of health and social care services are delivered daily in the north of Ireland, often in very challenging circumstances.

“The circumstances facing services and Health and Social Care staff are even more challenging in the winter months.

“Trust preparations for winter pressures are central to meeting increasing needs of the community over the challenging winter months.

“A strong and sustainable workforce is needed to deliver health and social care services throughout the year, and particularly at these times of increased demand.

“We need a comprehensive workforce strategy, as committed to in Michelle O’Neill’s Delivering Together plan, encompassing all of the health and social care workforce to ensure capacity in the system to meet the needs of the community now and in the future.”