Call out for local Community Heroes to be put forward

Nominations are now open for the ‘Live Here Love Here’ Community Awards and organisers are calling on people in Derry & Strabane to nominate their ‘Community Heroes’.

The awards, which will be held at Belfast City Hall on February 12, 2019, are organised by charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. They are designed to celebrate the work of groups and individuals who instil pride in communities through environmental action such as clean ups, green ups and spruce ups.

The awards will be hosted by local Lesser Spotted Ulster presenter, Joe Mahon.

Jodie-Ann McAneaney, Live Here Love Here Manager said: “Last year we received 170 nominations across Northern Ireland, with volunteers as young as five being celebrated. ”

There are 16 award categories. Entry is free and you can download an application pack from www.liveherelovehere.org, and send it to karina.magee@keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org before January 7.