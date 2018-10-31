Call out for young people to take part

Derry and Strabane Council are calling on 12-24 year olds throughout the City and District to join new groups tasked with developing exciting opportunities for young people during ‘Youth 19’.

Following Council’s record breaking engagement with over 10,000 young people in 2016 as part of the #eyc19 campaign they are celebrating the fantastic contribution that young people aged 12-24 make to our community.

‘Youth 19’ will feature a range of activities and initiatives in the areas of Health & Wellbeing, Engagement & Participation, and Skills & Career Pathways. It will be led by young people, for young people, and there will be a number of opportunities for them to get involved – no matter how much time or experience they have.

For example, you could join the Marketing and Events Team and bring your creativity to projects that will make a real difference to young people like you; or get involved in the Youth Council; or find out more about issues that are important to young people.

Among the various projects and initiatives on offer during Youth 19 are: A dedicated Youth Art Gallery at the Garden of Reflection for Youth 19 celebrating the creativity and achievements of young people in the District.

The Change Something Fund, an opportunity for young people to be trained and supported to make funding decisions about proposals submitted by people aged 13-24. Applications are currently open for young people who would like to change something within their community. The closing date for applications is 7th November at 5pm.

#Disrupt – Council are working with 20 ‘Disruptors’ who can make change happen by working with us to solve a local problem facing young people. In return, we will support by developing participants’ critical analysis skills, giving free training in ‘Design Thinking’ and spending up to £10k on the preferred solution.

Youth Street Art – This PEACE IV project aims to support young people to engage in active citizenship projects via street art. Project proposals are invited from young people, artists and arts organisations who will work together and with others to deliver a structured programme where, over 6 months of active work, young people will discover and explore street art mediums to be used in practice to express and share social messages.

Golden Events – The Youth 19 Golden Events Fund is a one-off opportunity to apply for financial support from Council to run an event that will benefit 12-24 year olds during 2019. Grants are available from £1,000 to £8,000, and applicants will be asked to involve young people aged 12-24 in the design, preparation, planning or delivery of the event. Applications are now open, closing on 23rd November at 3pm.

Youth Zone – This project will give young people aged 12-24 the opportunity to take the lead in consulting with their peers, research existing shared space and youth zone models and the chance to work with a consultant who will develop a feasibility study and business case.

Youth 19 co-ordinator with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Claire Lynch said: “Youth19 is a fantastic year dedicated to young people throughout the City and District! We’ve got an exciting programme of festivals and events, opportunities to get creative, learn new skills, have your voice heard and make important decisions about how funding is allocated.

“I’d encourage as many 12-24 year olds as possible to take part in the exciting opportunities which are available for Youth 19 and to submit any ideas that they may have which will improve the lives of young people throughout the City and District.

“Everyone can see the emerging programme and register their interest online at www.youth19.com

“Indeed, I’m really looking forward to Youth 19 – and doing all I can to support our young people to take a leading role and Make.Change.Happen.”

For further information on Youth 19 projects and activities email youth@derrystrabane.com