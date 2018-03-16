Call to ‘make example’ of litterbug drivers

Cameras should be used to catch drivers who dump litter from their cars in Derry and Strabane, a local councillor has claimed.

DUP Councillor David Ramsey made the call as he branded the practise “disgusting.”

Colr. Ramsey was speaking during discussions on waste issues at the council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting on Wednesday.

He asked council officers: “Could you not fit some of the cameras in some of the hot spots, one camera in the city and one in Strabane, and make an example?

“I’m sick of it; it’s a disgrace,” he added.

“It is disgusting people are actually doing that.”

Among the problem areas was the back road from Newbuildings.

Head of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said that the council would always investigate any reports and complaints from members of the public, adding that this would often result in a Fixed Penalty Notice being issued. She also urged members themselves to keep and eye out for such behaviour.

UUP Councillor Derek Hussey had earlier said that along some of the main routes and rural roads in the city and district “the litter build up is becoming extremely unacceptable.”

“It doesn’t present a pretty picture,” he said, “That’s not to say other council areas are not the same, but that doesn’t mean we should forego proper cleansing.”