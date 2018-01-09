Call to volunteer with Pet FBI

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack is encouraging people to do a good deed while also improving their health by volunteering as dog walkers for local charity Pet FBI.

Colr. Cusack said: “As a huge dog lover I was really impressed when I was informed of the Pet FBI campaign.

“The charity, which is based in Pennyburn Industrial Estate off the Buncrana Road, specialises in locating, sheltering and rehoming lost or unwanted pets.

Their New Year campaign is aimed at encouraging the public to sign up to volunteer to take their homeless kennel dogs out for walks. At a time when many of us are reconsidering our own physical fitness and signing expensive commitments to gyms or training sessions, this is a fantastic and free alternative.”

Anyone interested should call into the Pet FBI centre between the hours of 10am-1pm and 8pm-9.30pm to register their interest in volunteering.

Colr. Cusack added that volunteering was “an ideal way to enjoy all the fun and pleasure of a dog’s company, especially if your work, home or personal circumstances mean you can’t have a pet yourself”.

“For those who live alone it’s a wonderful way to get out, meet new people while helping and befriending a dog in need, all excellent for the mental health and wellbeing of both (wo)man and dog.

“It was upsetting to hear from Pet FBI that despite all the media warnings cautioning about buying dogs as gifts at Christmas, they still admitted three puppies over 48 hours.

“One was found in a bin and another abandoned on back roads on Christmas Day itself. This project therefore would also be giving a homeless animal the love, care and attention all precious pets deserve.

“It’s is also good way to introduce and educate younger family members on the work and responsibilities of having a dog for life. Who knows, some of you may get lucky and be chosen as their forever human by our furry friends,” she added.