Calling all goblins, ghouls and ghosts to Foyelside!

Foyleside Shopping Centre is today and tomorrow running a range of Hallowe’en activities which staff say are sure to entertain the whole family.

The celebrations are taking place between 11am and 5pm today, Tuesday October 30, and tomorrow, Wednesday October 31 at the shopping centre.

Halloween Fun at Foyleside

A spokesperson for Foyleside said: “Our frightening photographers are available to lend a disembodied hand to anyone who dares to pose with our scary array of props.

“Read all about it in our SBOOKY Reading Rooms, have a go at being a Book Burglar and even create your own spooky book cover.

“Indulge your inner Sherlock Holmes with our Mini Sleuth Treasure Hunt. Halloween, after all, is a time for heroes as well as villains so why not help us recover our lost loot and earn a reward for yourself? “We’ll also have a SBOOKY Green Screen, which will give you a first-hand look at how our vampire, ghost, witch and werewolf friends live their lives! Chilling, right?

“But it wouldn’t be Hallowe’en without something special for the main event. Not only will all the activities we’ve already mentioned still be on hand, but this October 31, look your best for the occasion by visiting our Halloween Facepainting stand! And if you want to go the extra mile and out-spook all your friends, why not get a Halloween Henna Tattoo? After all, it only comes but once a year.”

To find out more visit www.foyleside.co.uk/