Calling ‘all kinds of everyone’ to celebrate Dana’s Eurovision win 50 years on

It’s now almost 50 years since ‘a young girl from the Bogside’ put Derry on the international map when she won the Eurovision Song Contest , and local people are being asked to turn out in force to welcome Dana back to her native city.

A special public rendition of Dana’s 1970 Eurovision winning song ‘All Kinds of Everything’ will be delivered later this month in Guildhall Square as Dana returns for a new BBC/ RTE documentary celebrating the 50th anniversary of Dana’s success and expected to air in 2020.

Waddell Media, who are making the film, will be bringing Dana back to the city and it is hoped people across the north west will turn out in force to serenade her.

The sing-a-long event takes place on Wednesday, November 20 and is scheduled to commence at 3.00pm. Local people can just turn up on the day, or if they want a bit more information or song lyrics they can contact Waddell Media directly.

The special occasion will echo a victorious Dana’s arrival back into Derry in March 1970, via the runway at Ballykelly on a special Aer Lingus flight from Amsterdam, which was hosting the Eurovision at that year. The plane, which Aer Lingus had flew out to bring Dana home, carried the message ‘Operation Dana Eurovision ’70’. On arrival in Derry, a huge crowd had gathered in Guildhall Square where Dana delivered a special version of ‘All Kinds of Everything’.

Just days earlier there had been scenes of jubilation as people crowded round TVs to witness the historic win- the first for Ireland in the competition. At the Brown family’s home in Mura Place, neighbours decorated their homes with pictures of Dana and bunting to welcome her back.

Derry's Queen of Song'... Dana (Rosemary Brown) arriving on the special Aer Lingus plane back in 1970 .

The Derry Journal’s front page headline at the time was ‘Derry greets its Queen of Song’, and related how: “The biggest welcome was reserved for her at the Guildhall. The Square was a sea of surging, singing cheering, exultant citizens, chanting ‘Dana, Dana’.”

Upon returning to her home , Dana delivered another rendition of the song for her neighbours from the balcony of her family’s flat after thanking them all for their support.

Urging Derry people to help fill Guildhall Square once again, Producer Catriona Doyle from Waddell Media said; “On Wednesday November 20, an original Daughter of Derry is coming home to the city and we’re calling on you to come and gather for her homecoming surprise.

“Come to Guildhall Square and join in with a rendition of this national treasure’s favourite song. No singing ability required - just an appetite for a bit of craic and to represent the city!”

Dana performing at the Eurovision Song Contest in Amsterdam in 1970.

And 50 years on, Dana, who was just 18 and not long out of Thornhill College when she won the Eurovision, is still in fine voice. In fact her new single ‘Fallen’ has just been released. You can see Dana’s new single at http://libowunlimited.com/dana/epk/downloads/Dana-Falling-Video.mp4

To find out more about the event in Guildhall Square contact Waddell Media on 02890 427646 or e-mail: info@waddellmedia.com

Dana's father Robert Brown with local people celebrating her Eurovision win in Bogside back in March 1970.