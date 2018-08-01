Calling all witches to launch Derry’s Hallowe’en festival

Witches across the north west are being urged to jump on their broomsticks and gather for the official launch of Derry & Strabane’s Halloween celebrations.

People across the region are being urged to don their best hat and cape to join officials from the Council at a celebratory coven photocall to mark the start of the city’s legendary Halloween promotional campaign next Thursday, August 16.

The event will also highlight the 400th anniversary of the historic City Walls.

Jennie Peoples, Marketing Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the gathering of 400 witches on the walls is a quirky way of getting people excited about the Hallowe’en celebrations planned for later this year.

She said: “This is going to be a fun event where we are inviting people across the city - young or old - to get involved. All you have to do is get your witch’s hat on top of the wardrobe and come down to the Guildhall Square to take part in this special event that will really showcase our city as the Halloween capital of Europe and also promote our fantastic City Walls.

“We will be using this event as an opportunity to promote our Hallowe’en celebrations and our historic Walls to a global market and really show how much the people of Derry and Strabane love Halloween and their city.”

Those wishing to take part are urged to register in advance to assist with crowd numbers by via – www.derryhalloween.com/joinus

Everyone taking part is asked to come along in costume and to gather in Guildhall Square on Thursday, August 16 at 6.00pm.

Details of this year’s Halloween celebrations will be launched in the coming weeks. In the meantime you can get updates via the website www.derryhalloween.com and social media platforms -DerryHalloween on Facebook and Twitter.