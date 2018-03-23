Calling Time: Ageism in accessing alcohol services discussed

Local health and community representatives have gathered with others to discuss a new Drink Wise Age Well report after research showed rising levels of older people dealing with alcohol addiction.

The Calling Time report also revealed age discrimination in alcohol policy, practise and research.

The findings are based on interviews and focus groups with people aged 65 and over with alcohol related issues and a survey of professionals.

The recommendations were discussed at a special Panel Discussion event in the Western Trust area.

The report identified a number of examples of age discrimination including arbitrary age limits which prevent those aged 65 and over accessing alcohol rehabs, through to indirect age discrimination such as alcohol services unable or unwilling to carry out home visits for those who are unable to leave their

home due to health related issues.

Drink Wise Age Well representatives said that everyone has a right not to be discriminated against on the basis of age, and that ageism presents a major barrier to reducing alcohol-related harm in the population.

In the UK, the organisation added, harmful drinking is decreasing across the whole population but increasing in older adults. In Northern Ireland, the most noticeable increases in alcohol consumption in recent years have been amongst those aged 60 – 75.

Thelma Abernethy Director of Addiction NI and lead for the Drink Wise Age Well Programme in NI advised “We know that as we age, there is a potential for increased health issues requiring prescription medication etc and this coupled with alcohol can lead to serious health complications including death.

“We also know that if this age group receive service that they make significant gains from it, which in turn improves quality of life for individuals, families and communities not to mention significant savings to the already expensive alcohol related health budget.”