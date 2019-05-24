Campaign over junction pays off

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has said she welcomes the introducing of ‘Keep Clear’ markings at the junctions of Marlborough Terrace, Beechwood Avenue to try and keep the free flow of traffic at peak times of the day.

It follows a campaign for the introduction of road safety measures by Colr. Logue’s party colleague Sharon Duddy.

Councillor Logue said: “We had been receiving complaints over many months about the constant gridlock of traffic at peak times of the day on Marlborough Terrace, Beechwood Avenue and Laburnum Terrace. There is a particular problem for vehicles exiting and entering the junction at the bottom of Beechwood Avenue. It is also causing problems for residents being able to park outside their homes, as well as air pollution.

“Anyone who would travel through the area knows the problems both motorists and residents have to encounter on a daily basis.

“My party colleague Sharon Duddy contacted the Department of Infrastructure and asked them to look at the possibility of introducing a workable solution at this junction to free up the traffic and help ease the gridlock. We are pleased that ‘keep Clear’ markings have now been installed on the road and would like to thank the Department of Infrastructure for their cooperation on this.”