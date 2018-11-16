Fahan Heritage Group will next week launch its campaign to Save St Mura’s Cross into the future.

Everyone is invited to be part of preserving this 1,400 year old iconic cross, one of Ireland’s oldest crosses and the only one with a Greek inscription.

The launch takes place in the Caboose Club at the Railway Tavern, Fahan on Wednesday, November 21, at 8pm. There will be the premiere of a short film to be uploaded to the www.fundit.ie website where it is hoped donations will be pledged to help fund this important conservation programme.

The iconic cross in Fahan’s old graveyard has been seriously eroded and is at risk, as is the nearby abbey gable wall which is being split apart by heavy ivy growth. Archaeologist John Cronin has been commissioned to do a report in conjunction with the relevant national agencies to determine the future of the cross, its conservation and that of the surrounding graves. Over the past 100 years the carving and Greek inscription on the cross has become virtually illegible. St Mura’s Cross was erected to commemorate the death of St Mura in 645AD. He was aged 94 years old and was patron of the Cineál Eoghain including the Uí Neill, who were among the High Kings of Ireland. The abbey gable wall to be stabilised, built in 1608, contains stones from the original monastery of St Mura. Phase One of this programme is to remove the ivy under strict supervision. Substantial funding is required and an appeal has been launched under the charity scheme www.Fundit.ie. Donations can also be made to Fahan Community Council at AIB, Buncrana. Sort code: 93-72-90: Account number 03019-090: BIC AIBKIE2D: IBAN IE12AIBK93729003019090. To date the Heritage Council has approved a grant of E2,500 towards commissioning the archaeologist’s report and a scoping study on the whole graveyard. Various other grants are being sought to assist with this and further phases of the work to be done. For updates see www.fahanheritage.ie.