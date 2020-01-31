Campaigners to attend panel discussion in Pilots Row

A panel discussion exploring the perspectives of three high-profile campaigns will take place in Pilots Row as part of the Bloody Sunday commemorations tomorrow.

It has been organised by the Bloody Sunday March Committee.

Liam Wray, brother of Jim Wray will be in attendance.

Sheila Coleman, Hillsborough Justice Campaign, meanwhile will speak about the long struggle on behalf of the 96 Liverpool football fans who lost their lives at Hillsborough in 1989.

And the panel will be joined by Briege Voyle from the Ballymurphy Massacre campaign in Belfast who will speak about the ongoing inquest into the deaths of their loved ones.

The discussion event will take place in Pilots Row at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1.

Separately meanwhile, journalist Alex Thompson will appear at a Bloody Sunday March Committee ‘In Conversation’ event in The Playhouse at 8 p.m. tonight Friday, January 31.