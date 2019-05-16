Campbell: Apply pressure to China

DUP MP Gregory Campbell wants more pressure to be put on “China and some African countries” to get them to tackle climate change.

The East Derry MP said “significant pressure” needed to be applied to Beijing, which, he claimed, was not doing enough to reduce emissions.

“We must all do what we can to reduce the impact of climate change, but that very significant pressure must be applied to those at the very top in that regard, such as China and some African countries,” said Mr. Campbell, in a debate at Westminster on the topic.

The Minister of State for Africa and International Development, Harriett Baldwin, replied: “It is really important that we all recognise that the world has signed up to sustainable development goals. Part of that sustainability means that any new investments should avoid fossil fuels as much as possible. We have shown leadership on that recently.”