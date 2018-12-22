Campbell condemns Creggan shooting

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has condemned the shooting of a man in the Cromore Gardens area of Creggan on Friday night.

Councillor Campbell said: “The shooting of this man just a few days away from Christmas is wrong and I condemn it.

“There can be no justification for such actions and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it forward.”

The shooting incident occurred at residential premises in the Cromore Gardens area of Derry.

A man attended hospital with gunshot wounds to both knees.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Cromore Gardens area on Friday evenbing around 8pm to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1463 21/12/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.