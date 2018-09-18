Campbell: People obsessed with mythical hard border

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has claimed people opposed to the UK’s departure from the EU are “obsessed with a mythical hard border” that’s not going to materialise.

He raised the matter with Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington, who on a visit to Derry three weeks ago, said he would strive to maintain an open border but could not second guess the intentions of Dublin or Brussels.

Mr. Campbell asked Mr. Lidington if he agreed “the difficulties of contingency planning should not be added to by this obsession with a mythical hard border, which no one wants, cannot be implemented and could be circumvented with ease by everybody in NIand the Irish Republic”.

Mr. Lidington replied: “As the Prime Minister has repeatedly said, ensuring that there is no hard border on the island of Ireland is a fundamental principle of this Government’s negotiating strategy, along with ensuring that there is no customs barrier between GB and NI.”