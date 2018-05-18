Campbell raises new Cold War with Boris Johnson

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has raised the current state of diplomatic relations between London and Moscow with the British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, who has replied that his attitude is to ‘engage but beware.’

The East Derry MP asked Mr. Johnson about the ongoing mini Cold War that has been sparked by Britain’s reaction to the Skripal affair.

“Earlier, the Foreign Secretary indicated the diplomatic headcount exchange. How would he describe current diplomatic relations between the United Kingdom and Russia?

“Are they likely to change in the near future?” asked Mr. Campbell.

Mr. Johnson replied: “I can sum up our policy, which I repeat to the House: engage but beware.

“We will continue, where necessary and possible, to engage with Russia diplomatically and culturally across the field.

“But relations are currently, of course, difficult.”