Campbell receives assurance from equality minister that she won't legislate for same-sex marriage

East Derry MP Gregory Campbell has received an assurance from the English Minister for Women and Equalities, Penny Mordaunt, that she will not legislate for same-sex marriage in the North.

The DUP MP was reacting to a statement by the Minister that the matter of same-sex marriage was in her 'in-tray'.

She told Mr. Campbell that this meant that she had received correspondence on the issue but not that she would be moving to introduce it in the North.

Mr. Campbell said: "The Minister for Women and Equalities indicated that same-sex marriage is in her 'in-tray.'

"The normal understanding of a Minister’s in-tray would be that action is about to follow. Given that both the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland have repeatedly said that the issue is a matter for devolution to decide, I hope that at some very early stage, if not now, the Minister for Women and Equalities will return to the Dispatch Box to reconcile that oversight."

She replied: "I am happy to clarify the position for the hon. Gentleman. The issue he refers to is in my in-tray. A huge number of letters are written to me every week on it, so that qualifies it as an issue in my tray.

"I am not bringing forward any legislation on this matter. On this and other issues that are for Northern Ireland and its people to decide."