Campbell’s Songs of Social Conscience at Playhouse

Local university lecturer traces the music history of social conscience through a multi-media show at The Playhouse.

Lecturer of English at Ulster University and playwright Dr Liam Campbell will make a return to the stage with Songs of Social Conscience on Saturday, March 30.

The song and discussion based performance reflects upon social, political and cultural realities, including songs from famous artists such as Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Elvis Presley and more.

As well as being a university lecturer, Liam Campbell is also a singer-song writer as well as a playwright, as of which the debut of his debut full length play The Harbinger won the Greer Garson Theatre Award alongside being shortlisted for best new play by an Irish author. He most recently penned the sold Playhouse productions of The Bog Couple and The Monk, The Bird and The Priest. His talents also extend to being the lead vocalist and acoustic guitarist of Ireland’s only Progressive Rock band, the Dead Heroes Club.

The Band have released their own social conscience songs pertaining to the issues of local culture including the song ‘Free Derry Corner’. In addition to his, Liam Campbell has also a peacebuilding project co-ordinator as well as a creative and academic scholar.

“Anyone attending this performance are invited to bring along their own instruments and engage within this musical experience,” Áine McCarron, theatre programmer at The Playhouse said. “Play along, sing along, and experience and interactive musical journey through the history of songs and conscience- an education in music, and an education through music.”

Songs of Social Conscience will take place on Saturday, March 30 at 8pm. Tickets are £12/ £10 and are available from The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.

* Class Act School of Speech and Drama annual Spring show takes place this Saturday, March 23.