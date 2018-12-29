Campbell says prisoners’ work in community stops offending

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has praised the policy of allowing Magilligan inmates out to work in the community as a proven way of stopping criminals from reoffending.

The East Derry MP said: “Reoffending rates remain stubbornly high, but in Magilligan prison in my constituency, prisoners reaching the end of their sentence are allowed out under close supervision to work in the community.”

He put it to the Secretary of State for Justice, David Gauke, that the practice led to “a reduction in reoffending and should be replicated throughout the UK.”

Mr. Gauke replied: “That is an excellent point. Workplace release on temporary licence has a key role to play in giving prisoners employment opportunities.”