Campbell shocked at 115 assaults on staff

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell has expressed shock at the level of violence levelled at bus and train staff after Translink revealed there were 115 assaults on staff and passengers in the first eight months of 2018.

The Creggan based councillor said it was totally unacceptable that workers providing a vital public service, as well as members of the public themselves, were subject to such attack.

“These are shocking figures. Translink staff should not be subject to these incidents.

“They are out working for the community in providing public transport, getting people to work, hospitals, into our towns and villages to shop and do business,” he said.

“Translink staff and passengers should feel safe the minute they step onto a bus or a train. It’s absolutely ridiculous that they are being assaulted both verbally and physically.

“There needs to be zero tolerance of such incidents at all times,” added Colr. Campbell.