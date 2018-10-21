Campbell: Use speed traps in blackspots

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has claimed speed cameras should only be deployed in accident black spots rather than areas where low level speeders are likely to be caught.

“It is essential that the wider public - pedestrians and motorists - see that they are positioned in such a way as to help to prevent accidents, rather than to apprehend motorists who might happen to be doing 31 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone,” he said in a Westminster debate.

Conservative MP Jack Brereton agreed: “It is so important that the work is data-led, so that the public can have confidence that cameras are used only in locations where there is a justifiable need for them.”