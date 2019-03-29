Cancer Centre ‘epitomy’ of cross-border working

The North West Cancer Centre epitomises the benefits of cross-border working and the threats posed by Brexit, Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said.

Ms. Mullan was commenting after visiting the state-of-the-art facility as part of a delegation from the Assembly’s All Party Group on Cancer.

“In many ways the North West Cancer Centre epitomises the many benefits and advantages of cross-border working,” Karen Mullan said.

“It has brought massive benefits, providing world-leading treatment and greatly reduce arduous journey times for patients, north and south.”

Ms Mullan said that it was for these reasons that the late deputy First Minister Martin Mc Guinness worked so passionately towards making it a reality.

“The North West Cancer Centre is the kind of model that we should be building on, not just in health but across all public services and it was good for the delegation to hear about the positive impact it has made and the plans for the future,” she said.

“Of course, we also heard significant concerns about how Brexit could potentially impact on cross-border projects such as this.

“That again underlines the importance of ensuring that we do not allow our people and our vital services to become collateral damage in a reckless Brexit agenda.”

The NWCC opened at Altnagelvin in November 2016 and by December 2018, more than 900 patients from across the Western Trust area, parts of the Northern Trust and from across north Donegal have received their radiotherapy treatment there.

The centre was secured following a powerful grassroots campaign led by local cancer survivors. communities, health professionals and politicians on both sides of the border.