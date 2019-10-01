‘Candystripes’ hit with £3.8k vandalism bill

Derry City FC is having to fork out thousands of pounds to repair damage caused by vandals at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Seating in a section of the Southend Park stand was ripped up during consecutive games last month.

Seats in Block K of the stand were deliberately smashed during the EA Sports Cup Final on September 14. This resulted in the club receiving a repair bill for £2,000.

Less than a week later, on September 20, after the seats had been fixed, “more wanton vandalism” took place during the league game with Bohemians.

It’s understood the club has received a bill for in the region of £1,800 to fix this damage.

Match stewards who intervened on both occasions were, say the club, verbally abused by people within Block K.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Those responsible are not supporters of Derry City and we would ask them to stay away from Brandywell Stadium.”