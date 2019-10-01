‘Candystripes’ hit with £3.8k vandalism bill

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Derry City FC is having to fork out thousands of pounds to repair damage caused by vandals at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Seating in a section of the Southend Park stand was ripped up during consecutive games last month.

Seats in Block K of the stand were deliberately smashed during the EA Sports Cup Final on September 14. This resulted in the club receiving a repair bill for £2,000.

Less than a week later, on September 20, after the seats had been fixed, “more wanton vandalism” took place during the league game with Bohemians.

It’s understood the club has received a bill for in the region of £1,800 to fix this damage.

Match stewards who intervened on both occasions were, say the club, verbally abused by people within Block K.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Those responsible are not supporters of Derry City and we would ask them to stay away from Brandywell Stadium.”