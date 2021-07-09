Caoimhe Archibald brands loyalist bonfire painted in the colours of the national flag in Co. Derry an 'expression of hate'
A Co. Derry MLA has branded a loyalist 11th night bonfire in Limavady as an 'expression of hate.'
Friday, 9th July 2021, 1:53 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 1:54 pm
She hit out at the pyre which is made out of pallets painted in the colours of the national flag.
Posting an image on social media she said: "This is the bonfire in Limavady This isn’t an expression of culture, it’s an expression of hate."