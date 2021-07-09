Caoimhe Archibald brands loyalist bonfire painted in the colours of the national flag in Co. Derry an 'expression of hate'

A Co. Derry MLA has branded a loyalist 11th night bonfire in Limavady as an 'expression of hate.'

By The Newsroom
Friday, 9th July 2021, 1:53 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 1:54 pm
The loyalist bonfire in Limavady.

She hit out at the pyre which is made out of pallets painted in the colours of the national flag.

Posting an image on social media she said: "This is the bonfire in Limavady This isn’t an expression of culture, it’s an expression of hate."

