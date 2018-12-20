Car crashes into Derry nursery school before colliding with house

A car crashed into a Derry nursery school before colliding with a nearby house on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Trench Road at approximately 7:30am.

The car crashed into a school before hitting a house.

"The driver of this vehicle was so intoxicated that he ploughed through the fence to the nursery school on Trench Road," said the PSNI.

"A short time later, the car ended up stuck on another fence after driving into the side of a nearby house.

"Thanks to the members of public, who called us straight away, police were able to respond immediately and the driver was located a short distance away and arrested," they added.

The police went on to urge anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them immediately.

The damage to the school in Derry.

"It goes without saying, given the time of the morning and the schools nearby, this could have been a real tragedy.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw either incident this morning to please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 241 of 20/12/18 as the investigation is still ongoing.

"With your help, we arrested him this morning and with your help we can build the best case we can.

"If you ever suspect someone is driving drunk or under the influence of drugs, call police immediately."