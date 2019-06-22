Car park security plan to tackle ‘boy racers’

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has said a resolution is under way to try and deal with the problem of so-called ‘boy racers’ who have returned to a car park on the Lower Strand Road.

Colr. Cooper said problems have resurfaced in and around the car park in front of Home Bargains, close to the Pennyburn roundabout.

It comes after a number of measures were introduced over recent years which had helped to limit the problems being experienced by residents and businesses across the area.

Colr. Cooper said: “We all know the problems that have been caused by so-called ‘boy racers’ in the Lower Strand area for a number of years and the impact that was having on residents.

“Several initiatives were undertaken and the impact on residents had greatly reduced. Sadly, in recent times the problem has returned.

“I have spoken to the regional manager of Home Bargains in relation to the return of boy racers in the car park there at the weekends. As a result, they will be installing extra technology in the coming weeks to identify the culprits, which could potentially lead to prosecutions. If required they will also look at the reinstatement of a barrier in due course.”

Colr. Cooper added: “I am delighted at their quick response to the concerns of residents in Pennyburn and Lower Strand Road.”

Residents had been asking for years for measures to address the problem of irresponsible driving in their area.

This had resulted in CCTV being erected in the Lower Strand several years, ago as well as other initiatives to deal with the problem.

Some of the problems related to speeding and noisy modified exhausts causing a nuisance at night-time.

Police have previously confirmed that they have warned drivers in relation to them causing alarm and distress to the public due to “selfish behaviour”, and advised that they risked having their vehicles seized.