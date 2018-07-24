Car ramming and shooting incident 'very disturbing'

DUP MLA Gary Middleton has described as 'very disturbing' a shooting incident in a quiet area of the Waterside on Tuesday morning.

Mr. Middleton said he understood a car was rammed in the Sevenoaks area early this morning before a number of shots were fired.

A car was subsequently burnt out in the Lincoln Court estate less than a mile away.

"At the scene of incidents in Sevenoaks and Lincoln Courts this morning. Gunshots fired and car burnt out. Very disturbing," he stated.

The 'Journal' understands a number of shots were fired and some spent ammunition casings recovered in the area following the shooting.

The incident occurred in Sevenoaks, a residential area, not far from an old people's home and one of the city's main fire stations.

The PSNI said police were in attendance at an incident in the Sevenoaks area of Derry.

"Cordons have been put in place whilst officers conduct their enquiries and members of the public are asked to avoid the area. There are no further details at present," a spokesman confirmed.

More on this later.